Rakuten Mobile surpasses 7 million subscribers

Rakuten Mobile Inc on Monday announced that the number of subscribers for its mobile carrier service has surpassed 7 million as of June 16. It said 500,000 subscribers were added in just over two months since the 6.5 million milestone, marking the largest ever three-month net increase in subscribers since the launch of the Rakuten UN-LIMIT VII plan.

Since the full-scale launch of its mobile carrier service in April 2020, Rakuten Mobile has expanded its network area through the build-out of base stations and roaming agreements.

Rakuten Mobile said it has broadened its appeal to customers by expanding its service offerings, launching the Saikyo Kids Program in May 2024, which rewards customers aged 12 and under with 440 Rakuten Points each month if their monthly data usage is 3GB or less. Together with the Saikyo Family Program and Saikyo Youth Program launched this spring, Rakuten Mobile now provides even more affordable mobile services to a wide range of demographics.

In April, the company introduced the Rakuten Mobile Buddycom Set, a special discount package combining Rakuten Saikyo Plan Business with a wireless communications app for accommodation facilities registered with Rakuten Travel, a leader in digital transformation for the travel industry.

Also in April, the company was named by Opensignal, global provider of network experience and market performance insights, as Japan’s leading mobile network service provider across five network performance areas. On April 30, the company started radio frequency testing for the 700 MHz spectrum, also known as the “platinum band.” Upon completion, the company aims to roll out commercial service using the 700 MHz band on its own base stations, starting with urban areas.

