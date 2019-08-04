Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rakuten partners with Marie Kondo

TOKYO

Rakuten Inc is forming a partnership with KonMari Media Inc, founded by the "tidying up" phenomenon, Marie Kondo.

The partnership will include collaboration across content, branding and promotion of Kondo's tidying philosophy. To champion an organizing culture for workplaces around the world, Kondo will also be appointed as Rakuten's first "Joy Ambassador."

As part of the partnership, Rakuten said it will invest in KonMari Media to become a majority shareholder and support its management to grow the business worldwide and develop synergies with the Rakuten Group.

"Keeping our workspace clean is fundamental to Rakuten's corporate culture and our approach to success," said Hiroshi Mikitani, president and CEO of Rakuten. "We believe in Marie Kondo's mission to organize the world and are thrilled to work with her."

"Partnering with Rakuten is an opportunity to expand my tidying work and connect with people not only in their homes, but also in their workplaces," said Kondo.

Takumi Kawahara, Co-Founder and CEO of KonMari Media, added: "We are honored to be partnering with Rakuten, one of the world's most innovative internet companies. We've long admired their business leadership and vision, and we look forward to achieving our full potential with Rakuten's support."

© Business Wire

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

