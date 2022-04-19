Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Rakuten
business

Rakuten Pay online payment rolls out on Uber Eats

2 Comments
TOKYO

Rakuten Group Inc and Uber Eats Japan Inc on Monday announced the launch of a new collaboration integrating Uber Eats with Rakuten Pay’s online payment service, which utilizes the Rakuten ID system. Rakuten Pay will be available as an official payment method when ordering food and groceries on Uber Eats for all users by late April.

This collaboration allows users to select the Rakuten Pay online payment service as their payment option when placing orders through Uber Eats, enabling easy and intuitive payment using the credit card information linked to the user’s Rakuten ID. Users will also be able to earn Rakuten Points when ordering through Uber Eats and pay for orders using earned points. In addition, current users of both services will be able to log in to Uber Eats using their Rakuten ID, while new Uber Eats users will have the convenient option of creating an account through a simplified registration system using their Rakuten ID.

To commemorate this collaboration, both companies will hold a limited-time Rakuten Pay Introductory Campaign on Uber Eats, starting on April 27. During the campaign, new Uber Eats users will receive a coupon for 3,000 yen off on their first order, a coupon for up to 50% off any number of subsequent orders placed during the campaign period, and special benefits including receiving Rakuten Points worth up to 20% of order amounts after the corresponding discount has been applied. Additionally, existing Uber Eats users will receive Rakuten Points worth up to 3% of the order amount after the corresponding discount has been applied on all orders placed during the campaign period.

Both companies are also planning special sale events on Rakuten Ichiba, Rakuten’s online marketplace, as well as ID and payment integration on Uber, the mobility service operated by Uber Japan. Users can expect more seamless and convenient collaborative services going forward.

Source: Rakuten

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

They are way too late to the party, but even if this is almost useless to promote their own payment system at least is a little effort to break the monopoly that is quickly being stablished.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I just pay cash when I get the food-extremely ‘intuitive’

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo