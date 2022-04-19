Rakuten Pay online payment rolls out on Uber Eats

Rakuten Group Inc and Uber Eats Japan Inc on Monday announced the launch of a new collaboration integrating Uber Eats with Rakuten Pay’s online payment service, which utilizes the Rakuten ID system. Rakuten Pay will be available as an official payment method when ordering food and groceries on Uber Eats for all users by late April.

This collaboration allows users to select the Rakuten Pay online payment service as their payment option when placing orders through Uber Eats, enabling easy and intuitive payment using the credit card information linked to the user’s Rakuten ID. Users will also be able to earn Rakuten Points when ordering through Uber Eats and pay for orders using earned points. In addition, current users of both services will be able to log in to Uber Eats using their Rakuten ID, while new Uber Eats users will have the convenient option of creating an account through a simplified registration system using their Rakuten ID.

To commemorate this collaboration, both companies will hold a limited-time Rakuten Pay Introductory Campaign on Uber Eats, starting on April 27. During the campaign, new Uber Eats users will receive a coupon for 3,000 yen off on their first order, a coupon for up to 50% off any number of subsequent orders placed during the campaign period, and special benefits including receiving Rakuten Points worth up to 20% of order amounts after the corresponding discount has been applied. Additionally, existing Uber Eats users will receive Rakuten Points worth up to 3% of the order amount after the corresponding discount has been applied on all orders placed during the campaign period.

Both companies are also planning special sale events on Rakuten Ichiba, Rakuten’s online marketplace, as well as ID and payment integration on Uber, the mobility service operated by Uber Japan. Users can expect more seamless and convenient collaborative services going forward.

Source: Rakuten

