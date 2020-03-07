Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Rakuten postpones free shipping plan after backlash from retailers

0 Comments
TOKYO

Online marketplace operator Rakuten Inc said Friday it has decided to effectively postpone its plan to offer free shipping from March 18 following a backlash from retailers who are to shoulder the cost of the new service.

The e-commerce giant said its plan to ship all orders exceeding 3,980 yen free of charge will begin only with retailers who are willing to shoulder the shipping cost as initially planned.

Rakuten also said it plans to provide financial support for retailers offering free shipping if they see their sales or profits decline.

The decision comes after the Japan Fair Trade Commission last month submitted a request to the Tokyo District Court for Rakuten to halt the plan following an investigation into whether the company was violating the antimonopoly law.

Some retailers objected to Rakuten's new policy, and others willing to introduce free shipping asked the company to delay the service's launch due to a shortage of staff amid the spread of a new coronavirus originating in China.

The company has said the free shipping policy will contribute to higher sales for online merchants.

A group of around 450 merchants submitted a petition to the FTC claiming that Rakuten is using its dominant position to force them to cover the cost of shipping.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 9, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Isekai Anime: 5 Must-See Fantasy Anime Set in a “Different World”

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

5 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo