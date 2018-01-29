Rakuten to buy Asahi Fire & Marine, entering general insurance market

Rakuten Inc is set to acquire Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance for some 50 billion yen around this summer, entering the general insurance market for the first time to accelerate growth, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The Japanese e-commerce company will buy the midsize insurance firm owned by Nomura Holdings Inc. for 40 billion to 50 billion yen, turning it into a wholly-owned subsidiary, the sources said.

Rakuten said in a statement released Monday that it is mulling acquiring Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance while Nomura Holdings also said it is considering selling the shares of the insurance company it owns.

Rakuten will develop original insurance products using customer data it has accumulated through e-commerce operations, the sources said.

The e-commerce industry has been struggling amid fierce competition with global rivals including U.S. online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. Rakuten is currently trying to diversify its business to expand its revenue base, and is already in the life insurance business.

In December, Rakuten said it will launch a cell phone company with its own wireless spectrum, making it one of Japan's major mobile carriers and putting it into direct competition with the country's three established telecommunications giants.

The company is set to provide cheap price plans for mobile communications to its e-commerce members. Through its foray into the general insurance market, Rakuten is likely to introduce preferential insurance products for membership as well.

