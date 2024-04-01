Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Rakuten to reorganize financial units amid mounting mobile losses

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rakuten Group Inc said Monday it plans to reorganize its financial units by consolidating its banking, brokerage, credit card and insurance operations as it grapples with mounting losses in its mobile business.

Under its restructuring plan, Rakuten Bank Ltd, Rakuten Securities Holdings Inc, Rakuten Card Co and Rakuten Insurance Holdings Co will be integrated into one group by October, the Japanese online retail giant said in a statement. The bank will play the leading role among the units to be streamlined.

Improving collaboration across its fintech businesses, including those for data integration and AI utilization, is "crucial for providing innovative financial services and adding more value to customers," the group company said.

Rakuten Group hopes its financial businesses, which have been showing steady growth, could help increase revenue.

The company said it is now considering canceling earlier plans to float shares of Rakuten Securities, one of the biggest online brokerages in Japan, a move that was intended to improve its financial standing.

Rakuten Bank, which debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime Market in April last year, will remain listed, the group company said.

The reorganization comes as the technology conglomerate posted a 339.4 billion yen net loss for the year ended December, marking the fifth consecutive yearly loss, due to its struggling mobile business.

The mobile operations of Rakuten, which entered the industry around 2020 to challenge existing giants such as NTT Docomo Inc, have been unprofitable due to the massive investments needed to install base stations nationwide.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel