Japan's exports, imports fall due to pandemic

Recession-hit Japan's exports plunged nearly 22% in April while imports fell 7%, the country's worst drop in more than a decade as the coronavirus pandemic slammed global demand.
The drop in exports was the worst since the 2008 financial crisis, as export-dependent Japan struggles to juggle the health risks of COVID-19 with the dire need to keep the economy going.
For April, exports totaled 5.2 trillion yen ($48 billion), down from nearly 6.7 trillion yen the same month in 2019. Imports dropped to 6.1 trillion yen ($57 billion) from 6.6 trillion yen, the Finance Ministry reported Thursday.
Like many other nations, Japan has asked people to work from home and maintain social distance to stop the virus from spreading. The government initiative was eased this month in regions with few or no new infections, though it remains in place for Tokyo and some other areas.
By sector, exports of vehicles, machinery, chemicals and textiles fell most sharply.
Imports edged down in iron and steel products, foods such as fish and cereal, and computer parts.
Japan is in a technical recession after a contraction that began in the last quarter of last year deepened in the January-March quarter. Analysts say worse may be ahead, given the economic pain of the pandemic may be prolonged.
Tourism and travel had dwindled. Restaurants are closed or resorting to takeouts, and those that stay open are seeing fewer customers.
Even before, the world's third-largest economy barely eked out growth over some periods. The recent trade conflict between China and the U.S. also hurt Japan.
Dan Lavender
wasting $435,000,000 on tiny ineffective cloth marks also helped!
sigh....
GS
I believe this is just the beginning.
If China insist on not collaborating with US demands for economy recovery (and seems they will not), the world is headed towards yet another cold war.
Xeno Man
For a heavily export country, Japan is definitely doomed in the long run with declining populations and heavy competition from China, Vietnam, South Korea and India. The path towards a service-based and heavy tourist economy was inevitable until the Pandemic ruined the Olympics. Shinzo Abe's golden plan of transition was ruined.
Unfortunately, the only solution that may save Japan's economic relevance on the world stage is probably selling off Japanese assets for Western investors. Especially, real estates, big Keiretsus and business/patent rights. Abe and Aso have been luring foreigners to buy Japanese assets since the 2008 Recession. The goal has been quite stagnant because of the Ghosn fiasco and other corporate scandals (Takata or Olympus) that put a question mark on the profitability and integrity of Japanese assets. Most foreign investors initially refused to buy Japanese assets during 1990s crash because these assets are junk. Today, J-govt faces the similar problem as they can't find any buyer for their zombie companies. Years of QE and bonds buying rapidly diminish the values and profitability of these companies, thanks to BoJ. However, I believe their goals of selling Japan economy for highest Western bidders will prove successful.
If Japanese oyajis enjoy staying at one of American-run retirement centers that have been cut down to lowest qualities to rack highest profits. Or a healthcare system that has been privatized with American style (The UK is going to lose NHS as American healthcare firms stride towards privatization).