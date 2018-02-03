Record highs, record heists: Where is crypocurrency heading?

A hacking theft that netted $530 million, a ban on Facebook advertising, regulation even in Russia and more wild price swings: despite another stomach-churning week for cryptocurrencies, analysts say they are here to stay.
While headline-grabbing hacks like that suffered by Japan's Coincheck are likely to attract the attention of regulators, experts say the "Teflon" crypto boom is now part of the economic landscape.
Cryptocurrencies have "been down numerous times, but always able to get off the canvas," Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA, told AFP.
Virtual currencies have certainly taken some hefty blows recently.
In the dead of night, hackers stole $530 million in Japanese virtual currency from Coincheck, sending prices plunging and underlining the vulnerability, and volatility, of cryptocurrencies.
The January 26 hack appears to be the largest cryptocurrency theft ever, exceeding even the $480 million stolen in 2014 from another Japanese virtual currency exchange, MtGox.
In the wake of the MtGox theft, Japan's government introduced regulations requiring exchanges to obtain a government-issued licence.
And the news from Coincheck again piqued regulators' interest, with Finance Minister Taro Aso admitting this week that the government "needs to strengthen our supervision."
Coincheck "did not store the important things separately. I think they lacked fundamental knowledge or common sense," he said.
Regulators have already clamped down in South Korea and China and even in Russia, where a draft law was drawn up last week aimed at controlling the production and creation of virtual money.
On Thursday India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government did not consider cryptocurrencies legal tender and would "take all measures to eliminate" their use as part of a payment system and in funding illegitimate activities.
Innes said such regulatory oversight was long overdue, as the current framework was "far too lax given investors' vulnerabilities from both market volatility and cybercriminals."
"In general, the regulatory framework in Asia was terrible, which offered criminals mouth-watering targets," he added.
Crypto regulation was also on the minds of the global elite at this year's World Economic Forum, with British finance minister Philip Hammond urging governments to be "cautious."
"Possibly we do need to look at the way we regulate this environment before the amount of outstanding bitcoin becomes large enough to be systemically important in the global economy," he told Bloomberg TV.
Tech giant Facebook then got in on the act, banning all ads related to cryptocurrencies in an effort to fight scams.
All this has taken its toll on the value of bitcoin -- the best-known virtual currency -- which soared to nearly $20,000 before dropping back to less than half that value with wild daily swings.
But despite the negative publicity and the growing attention of regulators, enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies does not appear to be waning.
BitFlyer, Japan's main bitcoin exchange, told AFP it had actually seen increased interest after the Coincheck hack was revealed.
"Many people got interested in cryptocurrencies. On our platform, the number of new account applications increased," bitFlyer CFO Midori Kanemitsu said.
And Innes said virtual currency had "a sort of Teflon persona."
He said he expected to see dips down to around $6,000 "before the market irons out."
"Given recent trading patterns, I suspect $10,000-$15,000 will be the sweet spot, and as more traditional market makers enter the fray... volatility will decrease."
Industry professionals say there is no stopping the technology behind virtual currencies and while some cryptocurrencies may disappear, others will likely pop up in their place.
"All kinds of new ideas are emerging," said lawyer Ken Kawai, an expert in financial regulation and the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies.
"Hacks occur. People who choose to use this technology must be aware of the danger associated with it," he told AFP. "I expect to see users becoming more selective when choosing exchanges."
To ensure client safety and improved use of the technology, virtual currency exchanges should face strict regulations like banks and brokerages, he suggested.
Banks and e-commerce firms could use the most stable cryptocurrencies among themselves, while others could be traded as alternative assets, Kawai said.
With investor interest apparently insatiable, regulators are likely to introduce a range of tighter checks, including requiring exchanges to verify the identity of their clients.
They could also impose outside cyber audits to protect against the kind of security loopholes that appear to have led to the Coincheck theft.
Cryptocurrency trading is also likely to come under the scrutiny of tax authorities, potentially cooling investor appetite if particularly steep new tariffs are rolled out, analysts say.
Kanemitsu said bitFlyer would welcome "good and reasonable regulation" as "an opportunity."
Hikaru Kusaka, co-founder of blockhive, an innovation incubator, said consumers will eventually weed out the weak virtual currencies and only the best will survive.
"To put it dramatically, maybe not all the cryptocurrencies will disappear, but new ones will emerge, and there will be a process of picking and choosing," said Kusaka.© 2018 AFP
Burning Bush
Bitcoin's dominance is waning, other competing coins with better tech are popping up like weeds.
Despite all the gimmicky hype bitcoin transactions sometimes take hours and can easily cost over 10 dollars in fees. Why would anybody put up with than as a method of payment when a credit card is instant and basically free.
The big rally last year up to 20,000 was caused in a large part by fake money called "Tether" which was supposed to be back by USD in parity but actually wasn't. It's all coming home to roost now.
All the big money is making a killing shorting bitcoin and only the diehard enthusiasts are left to prop it up. Eventually they'll be left with a useless string of 1s and 0s that nobody else wants to buy.
SaikoPhysco
Two of the World's largest cryptocurrency theft's happened in Japan. Mt. Gox... 850,000 bitcoins were stolen. Now CoinCheck... roughly $530 million in cryptocurrency. So what does this tell you? The Japanese... are crap at security and software. I think the Coincheck job was an "inside" job. Here is probably what happened. A Yakuza group... identified individuals at Coincheck and compromised one of them. They do this by befriending one and treat him to whores and drinking establishments. Slowly the let the individual realize that he is dealing with some very tough individuals. Once the person is in "too deep"... they threaten the person and his family with bodily harm. They then lay out their plan and execute it. Along with Russian organized crime... Japanese organized criminals are up there when it comes to technology and theft. They even have a word for it in Japan... it is called "shinogi".
RealCDN
Ponzu scheme. beware.....
Otacon512
An exchange getting "hacked" has nothing to do with the vulnerability of cryptocurrencies, but with vulnerability of the code running the exchange and the way they handle the data. That's like saying if a bank keeps its vault unlocked and consequently gets robbed, it's a vulnerability of fiat currency. Taro Aso is right in saying the following:
Anyone who's been in crypto for a while knows better than to leave any significant amount of money on an exchange longer than is necessary. As soon as it leaves a wallet for which you control the private key, it's no longer under your control, and therefore subject to getting stolen from the third parties holding it that have sub-par security or knowledge, or indeed as part of an inside job.
The cryptocurrency space is not for the faint of heart or those unwilling to invest the time to educate themselves before just dumping money into it expecting a quick, easy buck. The volatility and personal responsibility for safety isn't for everyone, especially those who aren't particularly tech-savvy, but if you can handle those two things it's probably the best investment opportunity you'll have in the next few decades.
I agree with Burning Bush about Bitcoin's dominance waning (for good reason), but the cryptocurrency space is much bigger than just Bitcoin. The problem arises when people new to it don't bother to research and understand the underlying technology, but just blindly dump money into Bitcoin because it's currently in the news spotlight, and they expect it to just keep going up forever.
Investing that way into pretty much anything is a recipe for disaster.
fxgai
Don't want to hear that from you, Aso.
That will add costs to using exchanges.
How about let the exchanges differentiate themselves from competitors by coming up with whatever protection measures they are able to think of? Let the best survive.
It's not like Aso has a clue about how to run a crypto-currency exchange safely.
bones
I was watching an interesting interview with Warren Buffett, he said he would never invest in crypto currency and pointed out how intangible the currency really was, he has been investing longer than I have been alive so I would believe his judgment more than this risky crypto currency buzz.
fxgai
That probably describes the vast majority of new cryptocurrency investors (short-term speculators) since last year. This is why prices bubbled up so high.
I remember thinking bitcoin was a bubble before I even bought any, at the beginning of last year, and after what I did buy doubled, I sold it thinking I'd buy more on a dip, because that's what you should do with things in bubbles.
A dip never came, and it doubled another 10 times after that, before coming off the boil (interestingly, since bitcoin futures were launched).
Bitcoin etc and the underlying technology is all well and good, but I think the bubble price action fooled some evangelists into believing that cryptocurrencies are more valuable than they really are.
He has never been big on new technology, if he doesn't understand it. He likes companies that earn money, where as cryptocurrencies are just an instrument of speculation - they pay you no income or dividend like a stock does.