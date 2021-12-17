Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Reddit says it has submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public Photo: AFP
business

Reddit says it has filed with SEC to go public

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Social media platform Reddit said Wednesday it has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public on Wall Street.

Reddit Inc said in a statement that it has "confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock."

The company said it had not yet determined the number of shares that will be offered nor the price range for the stock.

"The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," added the company, which did not made the registration form public.

Created in 2005 by two students from Virginia, the discussion platform was bought in 2006 by Conde Nast, which publishes magazines such as Vogue, The New Yorker and Vanity Fair.

The company became an independent subsidiary in 2011.

The platform announced in August that it had raised $700 million during a fundraising campaign led by Fidelity Management, which valued the network at more than $10 billion.

Reddit showed its influence in January 2021, when an army of small-time stock traders, communicating on its pages, rocked Wall Street by betting against the stocks that had gone viral like those of the video store chain GameStop.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo