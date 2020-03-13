Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Business travel sector to lose $820 bil in revenue due to coronavirus: industry group

0 Comments
ALEXANDIA, Va

The global business travel sector is expected to take a revenue hit of about $820 billion, with China accounting for nearly half of the losses, as corporates curb travel plans in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, an industry body said.

Business travel to Asia has been the worst hit, with at least three out of every four companies reporting they have canceled or suspended all or most business trips to China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asia-Pacific countries, according to a survey by Global Business Travel Association (GBTA).

The industry group's latest estimate is sharply above its February forecast of a $560 billion hit.

The fast-spreading virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 4,000 people, mostly in China, while disrupting businesses globally.

"Coronavirus is significantly impacting the business travel industry's bottom line," GBTA Chief Operating Officer Scott Solombrino said in a statement. "The impact to the business travel industry – and to the broader economy – cannot be underestimated."

China, which has seen a 95% drop in business travel since the outbreak, is expected to lose $404.1 billion in revenue from corporate travel, followed by $190.5 billion in loss for Europe.

Airline and hotel industries, which typically are the biggest beneficiaries of corporate spending, have taken a major hit to their revenue as the virus continues to spread, the industry group said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Readers’ Photos In Japan: Febuary 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo