Japan warns companies considering Ukraine support on potential leaks by Huawei

The Japanese government has warned domestic companies willing to assist in Ukraine's reconstruction about the potential for technology and sensitive information to be leaked through 5G high-speed networks supplied by Huawei Technologies Co, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese government opted to take the rare move from an economic security standpoint to address concerns over the use of equipment provided by the Chinese telecom giant, which has been blacklisted by the United States amid spying concerns.

A major Ukrainian telecoms operator, which conducted 5G trials with Huawei in some cities last year, has been granted 5G radio spectrum by the Ukrainian government.

Japanese e-commerce and mobile communications company Rakuten Group Inc. bid for 5G business in Ukraine but was unsuccessful.

Related Japanese government documents obtained by Kyodo News said that if Huawei's 5G network expands to Kiev and other major cities, it would pose a "big risk" for Japan, Europe and the United States to invest in critical infrastructure such as energy.

The document also warned of the possibility of Chinese products "finding their way into markets" via Turkish companies.

The Japanese government is reportedly concerned about allegations that Huawei technology is embedded with secret "back doors" that could be used to extract information.

Ukrainian government officials have indicated in the past that they are opposed to Chinese companies' involvement in their war-torn country's restoration and reconstruction business, but the Japanese government fears that Chinese firms may be increasing their activities under the radar.

A possible expansion of support for Ukraine's infrastructure, including its energy and transportation systems, is being considered by Japan, Europe, and the United States. However, this plan may encounter obstacles if Huawei's communication infrastructure becomes too deeply ingrained in Ukraine.

© KYODO