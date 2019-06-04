Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Mizuho Financial to allow employees to take side jobs

TOKYO

Mizuho Financial Group Inc plans to change its personnel policy to allow employees to hold side jobs by the end of March next year, the financial group's top executive said.

"I want everyone to refine their skills through a diverse range of challenges so that they can all be specialists in their fields," Mizuho Financial Group President Tatsufumi Sakai said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

The 59-year-old chief executive hopes new job opportunities will encourage employees to make use of their experiences in startups, manufacturing companies and other industries to create new business ideas for Mizuho.

Although employees are currently prohibited from holding a second job, such activities will be permitted as long as employees abide by rules concerning confidentiality and company approval, he said.

The financial institution has already started allowing an employee to work at a major manufacturing company once a week on a trial basis, Sakai said.

The government is trying to prompt more companies to allow side jobs as part of its labor reform, as Japan faces a labor force shortage amid a graying population.

SoftBank Corp and baby and child care product maker Unicharm Corp among other companies have already introduced new personnel schemes to let employees take side jobs.

