 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, and Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe attend a joint news conference on Dec 23in Tokyo. Image: AP file
business

Nissan reportedly tells Honda it will end merger talks

3 Comments
TOKYO

The CEO of Nissan Motor Co conveyed the company's intent to terminate merger talks with Honda Motor Co on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, signaling the end of an initiative that would have created the world's third biggest auto group.

Makoto Uchida met Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe during a visit to the headquarters of Japan's second biggest automaker in Tokyo in the morning, the source said.

The Nissan board had tilted toward scrapping the negotiations after Honda recently floated the idea of Nissan becoming its subsidiary, a proposal that caused vehement opposition within the country's third biggest automaker, according to other sources.

Honda's proposal to make Nissan its unit, which deviates from its original plan to merge the two brands under a holding company in 2026, came as it grew impatient with what it views as Nissan's slow progress in turning around its business, the sources said.

At a December press conference unveiling the merger plan, Honda's Mibe said a key premise for the deal was Nissan ramping up turnaround efforts.

Nissan, which said it will cut 9,000 jobs worldwide and reduce its global production capacity by 20 percent after reporting a more than 90 percent drop in net profit in the April-September period, has not come up with a detailed restructuring plan that convinces Honda, the sources said.

The high-profile merger was widely regarded as an attempt by Honda to bail out Nissan, although the two companies reject such a characterization.

Nissan's Uchida stressed at the December press conference that neither company would have the upper hand in the merger and that they would be on equal footing.

The envisaged deal would allow the two companies to reduce costs and share the growing financial burden of developing electric vehicles and software to compete with global rivals like Tesla Inc and China's BYD Co.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Nissan's alliance partner which has not made clear whether it will join the merger talks, is leaning toward not participating due to an expected decrease in autonomy, according to the sources.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Nissan is a sinking ship. Better get to the life boats.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Honda is smart to take quick and best decision

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Good, Nissan can go down alone.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog