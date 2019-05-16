Regional bank in Japan battles ultra-low rates with wine bar, sea urchins

As years of near-zero interest rates in Japan make traditional lending barely profitable, one regional bank is seeking to drum up business through less conventional enterprises, from opening wine bars to helping local fishermen farm sea urchins.
The new approach comes as Japan's regulators cautiously loosen rules to allow banks to venture into other businesses to help offset the hit to their net interest income from ultra-loose monetary policy.
For Takeshi Yoshimura, the 59-year-old president of Yamaguchi Financial Group, the effects of the Bank of Japan's zero interest rates are compounded by other challenges his region faces, notably a dwindling population and an exodus of firms to bigger cities like Tokyo.
That is why he is prodding young employees to come up with ideas to make better use of the roughly 280 branch offices spread across Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, the western Japan prefectures where Yamaguchi Financial mainly operates.
One idea was to rent out space to a wine bar at a branch in Yuya, a sleepy town with hot springs where such businesses aren't common.
"Yuya is a nice tourist destination, but there are very few places to drink and dine," Yoshimura said. "Visitors to the bar can open a bank account or get consulting services from one of our bankers," he told Reuters. The bar opens in July.
The goal is to transform all other branches into community hubs of various kinds, such as cafes or child-care centers, that break the stereotype of traditional banking.
"Closing branches would cut costs. But we're not doing that because we want to maintain a place where we have face-to-face interaction with our customers," Yoshimura said.
Years of heavy money printing by the BOJ have pushed borrowing costs to near-zero, benefiting borrowers but hurting Japan's regional banks that are already suffering from a dwindling population and a lack of fund demand.
Yamaguchi Financial, which ranks 11th among Japan's 78 listed regional banks in total assets, is no exception. Its consolidated net profit in the year that ended March fell 30% from a year earlier. Profits from core lending operations were down 26%.
Nearly 60% of regional banks could suffer net losses a decade from now if corporate borrowing keeps falling at the current trend, the BOJ warned in a report in April.
Aside from utilizing its branches, Yamaguchi Financial is seeking to boost the region's fishery industry. After local fishermen complained they were catching fewer natural sea urchins, its bankers created a network of local academics and researchers to experiment ways to farm the creatures.
If the farming is successful, the bank would provide loans to build plants, market the urchins across Japan and possibly open a restaurant with a view of the sea where visitors can try the delicacy over a glass of wine, Yoshimura said.
Yamaguchi Financial also helps local food producers with the branding and marketing of goods ranging from honey, beef to sake.
The group hopes to make such non-financial businesses profitable in the next three to five years, which would in turn drive fresh business opportunities for the bank.
"Banking is still important. But we also need to come up with other business models to prepare for the day when banks would be allowed to do many other things," he said. "One day, people could barely remember the day we were a bank. That's fine."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
kurisupisu
I started my own export business with my own savings.It grows at well over 10% a year.
Why, would I need a bank loan?
What I did need was information, know how, products to sell in the right place and customer demand.
Making businesses profitable in 3-5 years?
I was profitable after 6 months.
Placing overpriced products on a table in some far away village in Yamaguchi just won’t cut the mustard.
warispeace
@Kurisupisu
Organic growth is a very slow and stable way to grow, as your 10% yearly revenue increase suggests, but I can't see any downside to a loan with the low interest rates here in Japan and no penalty for early repayment. For cash flow for some businesses this is essential. Also, why operate a company with your own money if you can do this with the banks?
As for this news, seems like a smart idea for these banks to diversify and at the same time support their region.
Do the hustle
The same could be said for interest on savings.
marcelito
"Visitors to the bar can open a bank account or get consulting services from one of our bankers," he told Reuters. The bar opens in July.
LOL...yep , no better way for a bank to drum up more customers / business than to get people pissed and then shove a pen and some papers in their hand to sign....seriously? rofl...
InspectorGadget
If banks really wanted to drum up business, how about making them more accessible to the public. In Japan they put up so many barriers, eg re-arrange the banks and have a one to one sit down with customers and no physical barriers in between. Get rid of a much paperwork as possible. Get rid of the stupid 'take a number and wait' system. Stick a kids area in the corner. etc etc etc
drlucifer
Good for you. You had savings to start your own business but you should remember someone might have a selling idea but no cash to execute the idea, cheap,easy funding from financial institution is necessary for startups.
Wakarimasen
High time that there were regional bank mergers. won't entirely solve the problem, but will at least give some economies of scale. also stop already with the ridiculous monetary policy.
jpn_guy
What is wrong with the take a number and wait system?
I think there are many problems with banks (not least the mass panic that occurs at a regional bank when a foreign customer requests help anything out of the ordinary), but the number system is not a problem is it?
It seems like a good way of dealing with a queue, rather than leaving people, including elderly people, standing in a line as happens in my home country. Quite the opposite from your comment, I have wanted to suggest introducing the Japanese system over there when seeing people left standing in a line waiting for ages for an open window. The same applies to the post office.
In Japan, you get to sit down, if you have a while before you number comes up you can use the ATM or whatever you need to do while you wait.
If it is absolutely rammed with people, and your number is way down the list, you can even leave the bank altogether and pop to the shop next door!
What's not to like?
In all seriousness though, what is stupid about the number system? Perhaps I am missing something! Please enlighten me!