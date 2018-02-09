Regulator mulls inspection on all cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan

Japan's financial regulator is considering conducting on-site inspections on all cryptocurrency exchanges to ensure their network security after the recent massive hacking into virtual currency exchange Coincheck Inc, a source close to the matter said Thursday.
The Financial Services Agency is considering beginning inspections this week on 31 virtual currency exchange operators in Japan, the source said. The agency has already inspected Coincheck, which lost 58 billion yen ($534 million) in the largest-ever cryptocurrency heist on Jan. 26.
The move comes after the agency ordered the 31 operators to report by Feb 2 the status of their risk management systems to ensure the safety of customers' assets.
The exchange operators subject to inspections include 16 registered with the government under the revised funds settlement law which took effect last April and 15 pending approvals.
Coincheck lost NEM digital money to hackers and the agency inspected the bourse on Feb 2 after the exchange operator revealed it managed NEM accounts on a system accessible via the internet, failing to keep them offline.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
SaikoPhysco
Sure... like the "Regulator" actually has a clue on how to figure out if the exchange is secure or not.
Tokyo-Engr
@Saiko - I was going to make the same comment. I am not sure if the regulator is technically competent to perform this type of assessment. I actually started to read about this stuff and found there are several ISO operational standards for banks but no approved standard yet for cryptography. There is an ISO Technical report on cryptography for banks (ISO/AWI TR 14742, Financial services -- Recommendations on cryptographic algorithms and their use) but no approved consensus standard for this yet
Bottom line is there are some pretty smart people developing these algorithms and I think the developers are way ahead of the "Regulator" in this case. Probably a case of some government agency feeling like they have to do something (or say something) without knowing what they are talking about.