Regulator mulls inspection on all cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan

Japan's financial regulator is considering conducting on-site inspections on all cryptocurrency exchanges to ensure their network security after the recent massive hacking into virtual currency exchange Coincheck Inc, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

The Financial Services Agency is considering beginning inspections this week on 31 virtual currency exchange operators in Japan, the source said. The agency has already inspected Coincheck, which lost 58 billion yen ($534 million) in the largest-ever cryptocurrency heist on Jan. 26.

The move comes after the agency ordered the 31 operators to report by Feb 2 the status of their risk management systems to ensure the safety of customers' assets.

The exchange operators subject to inspections include 16 registered with the government under the revised funds settlement law which took effect last April and 15 pending approvals.

Coincheck lost NEM digital money to hackers and the agency inspected the bourse on Feb 2 after the exchange operator revealed it managed NEM accounts on a system accessible via the internet, failing to keep them offline.

