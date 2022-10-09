Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Renault, Nissan in talks over reorganization

0 Comments
PARIS

A car-making alliance involving France's Renault SA, Japan's Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp said Monday that Renault and Nissan are engaged in talks while working to "drive structural improvements to ensure sustainable Alliance operations and governance."

The statement was, in effect, an admission that the two automakers are involved in reorganization talks, as reported by some news media. Renault is reportedly considering reducing its roughly 43 percent stake in the Japanese carmaker to 15 percent.

The three-way alliance said Renault and Nissan are engaged in "trustful discussions around several initiatives" as part of efforts to reinforce cooperation within the alliance, including the Japanese automaker possibly investing in a new Renault electric car entity.

An "agreement on a set of strategic common initiatives across markets, products and technologies" was also cited as an example of the initiatives under consideration.

Some media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, have reported that the negotiations between the two sides include Nissan potentially joining a new EV unit Renault is creating in exchange for the French carmaker reducing its stake in the Japanese automaker.

Renault formed an alliance with Nissan in 1999 to rescue the then-struggling Japanese company through an equity partnership. Nissan holds a 15 percent interest in Renault.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo