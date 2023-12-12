Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The partnership began in 1999, when Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy Photo: AFP/File
business

Renault sells Nissan part of its stake to rebalance alliance

1 Comment
PARIS

Renault said Tuesday that it was selling to Nissan part of the stake it owns in the Japanese automaker as the two companies rebalance their alliance.

The stake, equivalent to around five percent of Nissan's equity capital, is valued at 765 million euros ($825 million) at the closing price of the shares on the Tokyo stock exchange on Tuesday.

The transfer at that price will result in a capital loss of up to 1.5 billion for Renault as it had valued the stake at a higher price in its books.

The charge will affect the earnings of Renault, which posted a net profit of two billion euros in the first half of the year, but the automaker said it will not impact operating income and "would improve the net financial position of Renault Group Automotive segment".

Renault previously held a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan but under a "rebalanced" alliance that the two automakers formally launched last month, the two are to move to holding 15 percent cross-holdings.

Their partnership began in 1999, when Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy.

Mitsubishi Motors joined in 2016, with Nissan taking a 34-percent stake in its struggling Japanese rival.

But numerous tensions emerged within the group, including by the French state increasing its stake in Renault in 2015 and the 2018 arrest of its leader Carlos Ghosn in Japan on suspicion of financial misconduct and his subsequent flight from the country.

As part of the rebalanced alliance Nissan took a stake in Renault's new electric car division called Ampere.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Which throws an interesting light on the Ghosn case. He was just a pawn in a bigger game between the French and the Japanese oligarchy.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Which throws an interesting light on the Ghosn case. He was just a pawn in a bigger game between the French and the Japanese oligarchy.

Actually, he wasn't.

Ghosn needs to return to Japan to have his day in court.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Renault sells Nissan part of its stake to rebalance alliance

Or because Renault executives might be hesitant to accept a Japan-based position.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Simplifying Year-End Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 11 – 17

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Ice Village at Lake Shikaribetsu Kotan

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo