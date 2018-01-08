Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The ceremony to celebrate the completion of the plant
business

Renewable Japan completes 3.8MW solar plant in Hokkaido

By Sousuke Kudou
HOKKAIDO

Renewable Japan Co Ltd has completed a solar power plant with an output of about 3.86MW in Ashibetsu City, Hokkaido.

The plant is scheduled to start to sell electricity later this month.

The plant has 14,568 solar panels on 95,249.05 square meters of land.

The plant is expected to generate about 4,115,227kWh of electricity, which is equivalent to the amount consumed by 930 households, per year. As measures against snow cover, the lowest part of each solar panel is at least 180 cm above the ground, and the installation angle of each panel was set at 40°.

