Rengo chief rebuffs PM's move to ease cap on overtime work

The head of Japan's largest umbrella group for labor unions on Thursday countered Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's wish to ease restrictions on overtime work, warning that it will go against the recent push for workstyle reforms.

"It is unacceptable," Tomoko Yoshino told a press conference after Takaichi instructed her labor minister to consider relaxing the rules.

Before becoming prime minister on Tuesday, Takaichi caused a stir when she vowed to dispense with the phrase "work-life balance" when it comes to herself and have those around her "work like draft horses."

"We cannot allow the upper limit to be eased," Rengo chief Yoshino said, adding that it is already near the threshold that heightened the risks of death from overwork.

Since 2019, Japan has imposed restrictions on overtime work, setting the maximum allowed limit to 720 hours a year or below 100 hours a month if work on holidays is included.

As a review is due five years after the implementation, the preceding government said in a policy blueprint that it would be a "comprehensive" one.

Takaichi instructed Kenichiro Ueno, who heads the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, earlier this week to ensure that any easing of the rules should be realized in due consideration of workers' health and their will.

"We are still halfway in terms of bringing down karoshi (death from overwork)' to zero and pushing for workstyle reforms," said Yoshino, who heads the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, as Rengo is formally known.

