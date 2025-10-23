 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Rengo chief rebuffs PM's move to ease cap on overtime work

0 Comments
TOKYO

The head of Japan's largest umbrella group for labor unions on Thursday countered Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's wish to ease restrictions on overtime work, warning that it will go against the recent push for workstyle reforms.

"It is unacceptable," Tomoko Yoshino told a press conference after Takaichi instructed her labor minister to consider relaxing the rules.

Before becoming prime minister on Tuesday, Takaichi caused a stir when she vowed to dispense with the phrase "work-life balance" when it comes to herself and have those around her "work like draft horses."

"We cannot allow the upper limit to be eased," Rengo chief Yoshino said, adding that it is already near the threshold that heightened the risks of death from overwork.

Since 2019, Japan has imposed restrictions on overtime work, setting the maximum allowed limit to 720 hours a year or below 100 hours a month if work on holidays is included.

As a review is due five years after the implementation, the preceding government said in a policy blueprint that it would be a "comprehensive" one.

Takaichi instructed Kenichiro Ueno, who heads the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, earlier this week to ensure that any easing of the rules should be realized in due consideration of workers' health and their will.

"We are still halfway in terms of bringing down karoshi (death from overwork)' to zero and pushing for workstyle reforms," said Yoshino, who heads the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, as Rengo is formally known.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21-27)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Undateable Male Professions in Japan: Bartenders, Hairdressers & More

Savvy Tokyo

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kurama Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo