Renovated Mazda Museum to reopen in May

Mazda Motor Corporation's Mazda Museum, located in its Hiroshima headquarters, has undergone a full renovation and will reopen on May 23.

The museum showcases historic vehicles and exhibits of the company's history since its foundation. Its spatial design and displays have seen a complete makeover with the aim to provide customers and people in the community with a space in which they can grow closer to Mazda, as well as to strengthen the museum's role as a base for communication of the Mazda brand.

Additionally, an online Mazda Museum has been launched to allow many more visitors to browse through the museum's displays.

With a monotone color scheme coupled with warm lighting and wood surfaces, the new Mazda Museum's interior and exterior were all designed in accordance with the latest Mazda brand design concept, providing an elegant yet cozy space for visitors.

The museum has 10 different exhibit zones with decor and lighting that match each zone's theme. The entire museum has been designed to provide visitors with a narrative experience of Mazda's vision for the next century and the thoughts that have gone into all the vehicles that it has introduced to the world over the past 100 years.

Official website: https://www.mazda.com/ja/about/museum/

