Resona group to show debit card users CO2 impact of purchases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's Resona Holdings will introduce a service next year allowing group banks' debit card users to see how much carbon dioxide their purchases generate, in a bid to promote more environmentally conscious spending.

Under the service set to begin in the first half of fiscal 2026, an app will allow users of the four domestic group banks to view estimated emissions generated in the production and delivery of goods and services they purchased, the company said in July.

The company is also considering having the app offer users advice on reducing their carbon footprint, such as encouraging the use of public transportation over cars, it said.

The four banks under the holding group's umbrella are Resona Bank, Saitama Resona Bank, Kansai Mirai Bank and Minato Bank.

Resona Holdings also plans to donate funds for environmental protection based on how often the cards are used, as part of an effort to promote cashless payments in cash-loving Japan.

Cashless transactions, which avoid the need to produce coins and banknotes, emit just one-third the CO2 of cash payments, according to the Payments of Japan Association, a group that promotes digital payment use.

"We'd like to help reduce emissions starting with everyday shopping," said Hidefumi Kawabe, an executive officer at Resona Holdings.

Pointless virtue signalling. A bank has the cash to do something genuinely useful with their social conscience money. Instead of wasting it producing inaccurate estimates - they have no idea what their customers are purchasing or the footprint involved - fund solar panel installations, plant trees or refurbish properties. Do something that actually makes a difference rather than trying to manipulate people with dodgy stats.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

