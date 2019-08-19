Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Retailers kick off winter sales ahead of 10% consumption tax hike

TOKYO

Despite Japan being in the midst of a nationwide heatwave, Japanese retail stores have commenced winter sales campaigns, counting on consumers wanting to spend big ahead of the planned consumption tax hike in October.

On the weekend, the temperature in Tokyo topped 35 degrees; yet department stories were having sales on winter clothing and bedding items, Fuji TV reported. AEON shopping outlets were offering waterless cookware, as well as down comforters and duvets whose selling point is optimal warmth during the colder months of the year. Approximately 500 items were sold across 520 stores nationwide, AEON said.

According to AEON, last year, the autumn and winter product lineup went on sale in September. However, with the consumption tax due to rise from 8% to 10% on Oct 1, many businesses, especially those selling high-end items such as furniture, are hoping to cash in on consumers’ last-minute demand.

Many customers said they were looking for bargains in kitchenware such as cooking pots

Another shopper revealed, “I decided to purchase a house in October [before the consumption tax kicks in], so I thought it would be a good idea to buy some things now that I’ll be able to use in the coming months.”

These are not "sales". Retailers are just taking advantage of the 10% tax hike in October. Come October you will see many prices the same. Many retailers have already confirmed they will take the 2% hit and not increase prices.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another gimmick to make the 3rd quarter domestic spend higher, more false economy. Lets wait to see the final quarter after the tax hike

0 ( +0 / -0 )

