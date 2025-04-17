Reuters brings digital subscriptions to Asia with launch in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore

Reuters has launched digital subscriptions for its award-winning website and mobile app to customers in Asia, starting with Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. The digital subscription plan enables cost-efficient, unlimited access to Reuters trusted, accurate and unbiased news coverage.

Subscriptions are available for the equivalent of U.S.$1, HKD$8 in Hong Kong, ¥150 in Japan and SGD$1.5 in Singapore. Unlike competing products, users get a simple, transparent subscription price with no up-front discount periods, step-ups or surprises, and they can easily cancel at any time.

The news follows the successful launch of digital subscriptions in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Reuters website and app users can access a limited number of articles per month before receiving an offer to subscribe.

“As a trusted source of accurate and unbiased news, Reuters reports from the front lines of conflicts, the intricate paths of government, and inside corporate boardrooms globally. News outlets, financial institutions, companies, governments, and consumers rely on us to deliver the truth,” said Josh London, Head of Reuters Professional. “The new subscription plan enables us to deliver more value to our subscribers by expanding the reach and capabilities of our reporting and products.”

