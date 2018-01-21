Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Residents walk on a wooden plank to cross a garbage-filled waterway in Manila on January 17, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
business

Richest one percent made 82% of wealth created last year: Oxfam

1 Comment
By NOEL CELIS
PARIS

The world's richest one percent raked in 82 percent of the wealth created last year while the poorest half of the population received none, Oxfam said Monday, as the world's elite prepared to mingle at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

A new report from the charity also found that the wealth of billionaires has grown six times faster than that of ordinary workers since 2010, with another billionaire minted every two days between March 2016 and March 2017.

Oxfam used its findings to paint a picture of a global economy in which the wealthy few amass ever-greater fortunes while hundreds of millions of people are "struggling to survive on poverty pay".

"The billionaire boom is not a sign of a thriving economy but a symptom of a failing economic system," Oxfam executive director Winnie Byanyima said in a statement.

Oxfam also emphasised the plight of women workers, who "consistently earn less than men" and often have the lowest paid, least secure jobs. Nine out of 10 billionaires are men, it added.

The report, titled "Reward Work, not Wealth", used data from Credit Suisse to compare the returns of top executives and shareholders to that of ordinary workers.

It found that chief executives of the top five global fashion brands made in just four days what garment workers in Bangladesh earn over a lifetime.

"The people who make our clothes, assemble our phones and grow our food are being exploited to ensure a steady supply of cheap goods, and swell the profits of corporations and billionaire investors,"said Byanyima.

To fight rising inequality, Oxfam called on governments to limit the returns of shareholders and top executives, close the gender pay gap, crackdown on tax avoidance and increase spending on healthcare and education.

The study was released on the eve of top political and business figures meeting at a luxury Swiss ski resort for the annual World Economic Forum, which this year says it will focus on how to create "a shared future in a fractured world".

"It's hard to find a political or business leader who doesn't say they are worried about inequality," said Byanyima.

"It's even harder to find one who is doing something about it. Many are actively making things worse by slashing taxes and scrapping labour rights."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

1 Comment
Login to comment

In spite of this, it is astonishing to me that the masses do not rise up and take what is theirs.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

The Only Gaijin the Village: New Year’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Replace The Carbs: How To Cook Cauliflower Chahan (Fried Rice)

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Living

An Abundance of Art in Roppongi

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon