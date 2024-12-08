 Japan Today
Ricoh selected among Financial Times 'Best Employers Asia- Pacific 2025'

TOKYO

Ricoh Co Ltd has announced its inclusion in the Financial Times' "Best Employers: Asia-Pacific 2025" list, securing the 35th position among 500 selected companies. This prestigious recognition underscores Ricoh's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and supportive workplace environment across the Asia-Pacific region. Ricoh ranked in the top 10% and 4th in the Technology Hardware and Equipment category.

Compiled by the Financial Times and data provider Statista, the ranking surveyed more than 50,000 employees working in companies throughout the Asia-Pacific, asking how much they would recommend their own employer as a place to work, and which other companies in their sector they would recommend. Evaluation criteria included employee satisfaction, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and opportunities for professional growth. Countries and regions in scope of this ranking are Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Ricoh's placement in the top tier reflects its dedication to creating a dynamic and engaging work environment that empowers employees to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the company's success.

"We are honored to be recognized among the Financial Times' 'Best Employers: Asia-Pacific 2025.' This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our employees, whose dedication and innovation drive our success. At Ricoh, we believe that an empowered and inclusive workplace is the foundation of sustainable growth and innovation. This recognition motivates us to continue promoting a culture where everyone feels valued, supported, and inspired to excel," said Ricoh Asia Pacific Managing Director Kei Uesugi.

Ricoh's employee-centric initiatives include comprehensive training and development programs, flexible work arrangements, and a strong emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion. These efforts have been instrumental in attracting and retaining top talent, fostering a collaborative and innovative atmosphere, and driving the company's growth and success in the competitive Asia-Pacific market.

