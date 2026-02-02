Rising costs push Japan stores to cacao alternatives before Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day approaching, Japan's major department stores are turning to alternative methods and ingredients to curb the prices of chocolates, the country's most popular gift of the season, as cacao and logistics costs continue to climb.
Matsuya Co's department store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, for instance, has begun selling a new lineup of 10 chocolates through its online store that feature domestically produced fruit and ingredients, responding to rising prices by reducing the amount of cacao used per piece while highlighting the appeal of those foods.
In addition, Patisserie Couleur, a pastry shop from Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, will set up a booth at a special venue in Matsuya Ginza from Wednesday to sell products made with Shinshu buckwheat kernels and Shine Muscat grapes for 3,981 yen per box of eight.
"We used off-grade fruit and changed our packaging materials to keep costs down," said Takuya Sasaki, 35, the shop's representative.
Stores under Takashimaya Co have prepared sweets made with cacao-free chocolate substitutes, including items created by famous chefs, that can be bought for about 650 yen less than regular products, as the average price of items handled at its stores has risen by about 10 percent compared with last year.
Sogo & Seibu Co has also doubled its selection of non-chocolate items, such as baked goods and gummies, which are less affected by rising raw-material costs.
In Japan, many women give chocolates to the men in their lives, including husbands, boyfriends and fathers, around the time of Feb 14, Valentine's Day. The sweets also serve as seasonal gifts to friends, coworkers and business partners.
However, a Matsuya survey released in January showed a trend of people planning to spend more on chocolates for themselves, with the average budget for personal treats exceeding 10,000 yen for the first time.
Matsuya is offering reservation-only courses where pastry chefs prepare desserts in front of guests for as much as 18,700 yen, while Takashimaya will host its annual Amour du Chocolat! Valentine's chocolate event, featuring a lineup of limited-edition chocolates.© KYODO
tora
Except the price of cacao has fallen dramatically in 2025 down around 50% and is continuing the decline into 2026. Blaming things on the price of Cacao is a lie.
Mark
Cacao is still 63% hirer than it was three years ago.
MarkX
tora, you are right, there has been a marked drop in the price, but we consumers are at the mercy of middle men who buy and then leverage the prices regardless reality. Same with rice in Japan!
Spitfire
I remember when Japan only wanted the cream of the crop of everything.
Blue Mountain coffee, the best French wine.
Things have gotten so bad that any stomach filler no matter how unhealthy is bought and the ¥22 packs of bean sprouts are the best sellers at the local grocery stores, yet the people continue to vote for the same political party that caused all these problems.
Guess I won’t be getting any Godiva or Lindt chocolate next week.
dan
Chocolate is extortionately expensive.....
HopeSpringsEternal
What's strange, commodity markets cacao prices now WAY below peak in 2025, so it's straight up price gouging
shogun36
And this is a negative?
Hey, Taka. Get me more Skittles, Gummy Bears and Pop Tarts out here. STAT!
Sounds like my kind of store.
shogun36
hmmm, nothing says romantic great lovin like overpreiced goods, rotten fruit and ingredients to make noodles.
let me know when they start serving MALK and vitamin R prodcuts.
wallace
We have stopped buying cocoa powder because of the price hikes,
Mickelicious
Cacao nibs on gold leafed beluga have never tasted so great!
HopeSpringsEternal
Recommend people consume cocoa daily, 20grams enough for most, make sure at least 70% with no sugar added, 90% or more of course better yet, excellent for brain health and slowing aging per the research, so it's a great health "investment", plus it tastes great = Win Win!
HopeSpringsEternal
For parents out there, the KEY is to never let your children eat sugary chocolate, get them used to high % of cocoa ONLY, then they'll say heathier, but daily not a good idea, couple times a week for "good behavior"!
Nice warm green tea and a little healthy chocolate, special time, no valentines needed!
grc
Hence the predicted landslide win for the LDP
HopeSpringsEternal
Polls must be missing something, as price hikes still severe, like chocolate, so LDP and Takaichi not helping the inflation problem, other than the gas tax elimination
Takaichi must have incredible support from women, only likely reason she prevails on Sun, as inflation remains
Sh1mon M4sada
Looking forward to a box of Royce chocolate every year.
kohakuebisu
Yes, for people shopping at Matsuya Ginza. Meanwhile, in the real world, the average budget will be much lower.
I think I'd actually get angry if my missus spent that much on me on chocolate. I like it, but there are massive diminishing returns once you get past the cheapest stuff full of palm oil. 10,000 would be very good dinner for us and our kids still at home. Two beers that cost more than 400 yen each, my usual price limit, will do me fine for Valentines.
ebisen
Why are the prices still high up, despite the recent drops (over the past 3 months, really) - well, think (if you can)! The makes have bought their supplies way ahead of time, to be ready for the Christmas and Valentines season. That means they've already paid a really high price for it! We won't see the effects of the price of cocoa dropping until at least 6-8 more months.
Speed
Just got a Ghana chocolate bar. About 150 yen. Winning.
HopeSpringsEternal
Reasonable price, only problem, cacao % too low Speed, quality really matters when it comes to health, invest now and you'll set yourself up for a healthy old age!
syniksan
So don't buy it! It rots your teeth anyway.
Garthgoyle
It's so great to have a week yen...
lostrune2
It'd be the same with the Americans with weak dollar