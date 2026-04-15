Rolls-Royce unveils ultra-luxury limited series electric car

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its new luxury electric vehicle, limited to just a 100 cars at the company's Goodwood plant in Chichester, south of London

Far from the downturn that has shaken many luxury houses in recent years, Britain's Rolls-Royce on Tuesday launched an ultra-luxury, limited-series electric car.

The imposing bonnet, crowned by the marque's iconic Spirit of Ecstasy mascot, remains, but the new convertible series marks a further step into fully electric luxury motoring. Limited to just 100 clients, the collection will be available by invitation only.

The company intends to offer an opportunity "to be part of that journey, to be able to meet our designers, meet our craftspeople" and personalize every detail, Julian Jenkins, Rolls-Royce director of sales and brand told AFP.

"Our clients have over 44,000 colors to choose from of our current palette."

While the company, owned by BMW since 1998, has not disclosed the price of the vehicles, it placed them between its most complex private commissions and other bespoke creations, which can reach several million pounds.

The carmaker recorded a slight decline in sales last year, with a total of 5,664 vehicles sold -- a six percent drop from its record 2023 performance.

The dip remains modest compared with the turbulence faced by other luxury brands, such as fellow British brand Burberry.

In fact, 2025 was the company's "fourth best year", Jenkins said. "We've seen an increasing strength, particularly in our bespoke operation with our clients really wanting to commission something very special, something unique."

The company already knows who will be the 100 clients, and they will receive their cars from 2028.

They are mainly based in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and the Middle East, but not in China, where the car "is not homologated" due to "the efficiency regulations for electric vehicles", he said.

The pastel blue prototype, named Project Nightingale, is a convertible two-seater with a sleek, streamlined silhouette. The model is inspired by the brand's experimental high-speed 'EX' models of the 1920s. Its range has not been revealed.

It is Rolls-Royce's second electric model, following the launch of the Spectre three years ago.

© 2026 AFP