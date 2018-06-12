Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

With sales boom in mind, Gucci tightens grip on suppliers

0 Comments
By Sarah White
FLORENCE, Italy

Kering's fashion powerhouse Gucci is bringing more manufacturing in-house, as luxury firms step up efforts to meet rampant demand from Chinese shoppers with slicker operations.

Gucci, which said this week it could one day overtake LVMH's Louis Vuitton as the world's top luxury brand by sales, also outlined plans at its strategy update to almost halve its reliance on independent leather goods suppliers.

The step comes as labels including Britain's Burberry and France's Vuitton begin to levy greater control over their production or invest in speeding up internal processes to ride a rebound in luxury goods sales.

Gucci, one of the fastest-growing fashion brands in 2017 following a flamboyant design makeover, plans to cut its use of independent suppliers to 40 percent of its leather goods production over the long term, from 75 percent now.

The Italian brand aims to halve the turnaround time between a product's conception and delivery in store as a result, CEO Marco Bizzarri said, as well as secure the production capacity it needs to match its punchy sales ambitions.

"We want to reduce the lead time, and it's not possible if you're too scattered with small suppliers," Bizzarri told reporters, speaking at Gucci's new "ArtLab" site outside Florence, where it will do prototypes of bag and shoe designs.

"We also need to make sure other brands are not stealing supply. Because of the growth that we're having we need to protect our artisans," Bizzarri added.

Italian brands have traditionally worked with an external network of dozens of local artisans on items such as handbags, when French peers Hermes and Vuitton almost exclusively use their own workshops.

Gucci has bought out 10 local suppliers and said it was closing in on another 10, though the shift to what the brand considers internal production will for the most part involve creating joint ventures with external workshops or giving them exclusive contracts.

Even that can help to stabilise production, however, when some manufacturers in Italy are vulnerable.

Some are "tiny, almost family-like workshops which have know-how but where there are often questions over whether they are sustainable, or regarding succession," said Olivier Salomon, managing director at consultancy Alix Partners in Paris.

Other brands with a big focus on leather goods like Milan-based Prada are grappling with these issues too as they also consider taking more production in-house, partly to help nurture new generations of skilled workers.

"One of the problems with outsourcing is one of quality. You need artisans ... and the problem with craftsmanship is one of training, you can't find these kind of people everywhere," Prada Chairman Carlo Mazzi told Reuters, as the label inaugurated a new industrial site in eastern Tuscany on Friday.

While traditional skills are in demand, fashion brands are also seeking to build-up internal expertise at a time of radical innovations in the materials used in fashion.

Gucci's Bizzarri cited leather grown in laboratories as one potential industry game-changer, albeit a far-off one.

Part of Gucci's ArtLab remit is research and development, as the brand seeks to perfect production methods new and old.

At the site on Thursday, workers buffed python skins dyed orange and blue for use in samples; elsewhere, a robot stress-tested sneakers, rhythmically bending them back and forth.

"If you internalise production you are able to experiment much more in terms of innovation," Bizzarri said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Art and Design

Matsumoto City Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Uchiki Pan Bakery

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Umi Bozu Izakaya

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Kurashinity: Bilingual Housekeeping Services For The Busy

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Lots Of Thoughts On A Foster Care Fruit-Picking Kids Day

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon