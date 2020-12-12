Newsletter Signup Register / Login
S Korean court rejects Nippon Steel's appeal over asset seizure

SEOUL

A South Korean court has rejected an appeal from Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp over seizure of the company's assets to compensate South Koreans forced to work there during wartime.

The Daegu District Court's Pohang branch said Friday that it decided not to accept the company's immediate appeal due to the "absence of grounds." The case will now move to a higher court for review.

The court decided to seize Nippon Steel's assets in South Korea as the company refused to implement a Supreme Court decision in 2018 that ordered compensation over wartime forced labor at Japan Iron and Steel Co, the steelmaker's forerunner, in the 1940s.

According to South Korean media, Nippon Steel has filed immediate appeals over two of the three cases over the company's assets for which asset seizure orders have been issued.

The Japanese firm had made an appeal back in August for another case that is in progress, which also was rejected by the court and was moved up to higher court.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

South Korea is a crazy country.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

