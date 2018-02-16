Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Saban Brands picks Hasbro as Power Rangers toy licensee

0 Comments
PAWTUCKET, R.I.

Saban Brands has chosen Hasbro as the master toy licensee for its popular Power Rangers line, ending a 25-year partnership with Bandai.

The new deal will allow Hasbro Inc. to design, make and bring to market a variety of toys, games and role play items inspired by the Power Rangers franchise and its entertainment properties. Hasbro — known for brands like My Little Pony and Transformers — will have worldwide rights to the Power Rangers, excluding Japan and certain other Asian markets, starting on April 1, 2019.

Bandai said in a statement on its website Friday that it mutually agreed with Saban Brands to not renew their agreement.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a television series about a group of teenagers that turn into superheroes, was created by Haim Saban, founder of Saban Brands.

The announcement comes just a few days after Saban said that Nickelodeon will continue to serve as the broadcaster of the Power Rangers television series in the U.S. through 2021.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Castles

Hirosaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Lifestyle

Burning The Candle At Both Ends: Japan’s Grave Public Childcare Problem

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE