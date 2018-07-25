Sales at Japan's department stores, supermarkets up amid hot weather

Sales at Japan's department stores and at supermarkets both rose in June from a year earlier as hot weather prompted demand for summer items, industry bodies said Tuesday.

Department store sales in the reporting month gained 3.1 percent on a same-store basis, backed by strong sales of clothing, cosmetics, and luxury brand items, said the Japan Department Store Association, which compiled data on 220 department stores operated by 80 companies.

The total sales of the all stores stood at around 486.9 billion yen ($4.4 billion).

Sales of tax-free items for inbound tourists at 93 outlets jumped 52.5 percent from a year before to around 28.15 billion yen, up for the 19th straight month.

Supermarket sales in June edged up 0.1 percent from a year earlier on a same-store basis, the first rise in four months, on solid sales of beverages amid climbing temperatures, the Japan Chain Stores Association said.

Overall sales for 10,187 supermarkets run by 56 companies totaled around 1.05 trillion yen, according to the association.

"We can see some positive trends in daily consumption, but consumer thriftiness still remains," an official of the association said.

© KYODO