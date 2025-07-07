Sales of cooling goods picking up in Japan amid sweltering heat

Intense summer heat in Japan is prompting more people to buy items to prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion, ranging from parasols for children to workwear with built-in cooling functions.

Ogawa Co, an umbrella and parasol manufacturer in Nagoya, said sales of its mainstay products among all-weather umbrellas for children increased 1.7-fold in the first half of this year compared with a year ago.

"More parents are concerned about their children as the heat from the sun gets stronger by the year," an official of the company said.

A vest that cools the body with a battery-powered system has become a big hit for major workwear producer Workman Co, with over 50,000 units sold since its release in March.

Some construction companies have bought the product, priced at 19,800 yen, in bulk since measures for heatstroke prevention were mandated for companies in June, it said.

Sales of water bottles in June also soared 60 percent from the year before at The Loft Co's variety store chain with more than 150 outlets in Japan.

Tiger Corp, an insulated bottle maker based in Osaka Prefecture, said the rising prices of bottled drinks was a factor behind the popularity of water bottles.

"More people are choosing reusable bottles to save money," an official at the company said.

© KYODO