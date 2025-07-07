 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Sales of cooling goods picking up in Japan amid sweltering heat

0 Comments
TOKYO

Intense summer heat in Japan is prompting more people to buy items to prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion, ranging from parasols for children to workwear with built-in cooling functions.

Ogawa Co, an umbrella and parasol manufacturer in Nagoya, said sales of its mainstay products among all-weather umbrellas for children increased 1.7-fold in the first half of this year compared with a year ago.

"More parents are concerned about their children as the heat from the sun gets stronger by the year," an official of the company said.

A vest that cools the body with a battery-powered system has become a big hit for major workwear producer Workman Co, with over 50,000 units sold since its release in March.

Some construction companies have bought the product, priced at 19,800 yen, in bulk since measures for heatstroke prevention were mandated for companies in June, it said.

Sales of water bottles in June also soared 60 percent from the year before at The Loft Co's variety store chain with more than 150 outlets in Japan.

Tiger Corp, an insulated bottle maker based in Osaka Prefecture, said the rising prices of bottled drinks was a factor behind the popularity of water bottles.

"More people are choosing reusable bottles to save money," an official at the company said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “My Ex Wants To Reconnect”

Savvy Tokyo

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog