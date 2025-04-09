Samsung forecast beats market expectations for first quarter

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday posted highest ever figures for its first quarter sales forecast

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a record first quarter sales forecast and said it saw a better-than-expected performance for profits, beating market expectations.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung Group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The tech giant said in a regulatory filing that its January-March operating profits were expected to rise to 6.6 trillion won ($4.5 billion), down 0.15 percent from a year earlier but up nearly two percent on the previous quarter.

This was almost 34 percent higher than the average estimate, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, which cited its own financial data firm.

Sales were also seen increasing to 79 trillion won, a near 10 percent jump from a year earlier, marking the highest first-quarter figure on record and the second-highest quarterly revenue ever.

The company did not disclose its net income or the detailed earnings of its business divisions.

The announcement came a day after a stock market rout in Asia and Europe sparked by China's retaliation against steep U.S. tariffs and President Donald Trump's refusal to back down despite the turmoil.

Experts warn the move could also impact Samsung, as more than half of its smartphones are made in Vietnam, which now faces a 46 percent U.S. duty.

"Samsung's consensus-beating first-quarter operating profit implies its popular product offerings, such as Galaxy smartphones, could weather a tough business environment, when combined with strong cost control capabilities," Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said.

"Yet the pace of profit growth might slow in the second quarter given most of its smartphones are made in Vietnam, which subjects them to U.S. import tariffs. A recovery in memory chip prices is a bright spot."

Some analysts speculated the high figures were partly down to record sales of the new Galaxy S25 series phone, which was released in February.

The gadget became the fastest ever Galaxy device to reach one million units sold in the shortest time -- within 21 days.

Others pointed to strong demand for server DRAM -- mostly used in data centres -- which offset slowing prices for more conventional high-end chips, TrendForce analyst Tom Hsu told AFP.

There was "strong purchase momentum" from some U.S. and Chinese cloud service providers, who were investing in their data centers, he said.

But "with the U.S. government imposing substantial tariffs, leading to a potential for economic uncertainties", demand is likely to fall, which could hit future prices, he added.

Because of U.S. rules limiting the export of AI chips to China, and China's push to use more local suppliers, fewer orders are going to companies like Samsung, TrendForce analyst Joanne Chiao told AFP.

"Because of this, Samsung Foundry's sales are expected to go down in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter," said Chiao.

Looking ahead, "geopolitical factors" are making it harder for some of Samsung's Chinese customers to use advanced technology.

"This is dampening overall demand momentum," said Chiao and as a result, slowing Samsung's total sales growth in 2025.

Shares in Samsung rose more than two percent in Seoul on Tuesday.

The firm said it had no comment when contacted by AFP.

