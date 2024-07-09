 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union stage a rally during their three-day general strike Image: AFP
business

Samsung says 'no disruption' to production despite strike

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korean tech giant Samsung said Tuesday that production was not being disrupted despite a three-day general strike by thousands of workers.

More than 5,000 members of the National Samsung Electronics Union stopped working Monday, the organisation said, as part of a long-running battle over pay and benefits.

The union has more than 30,000 members -- more than a fifth of the company's total workforce.

"There has been no disruption to production," local media quoted Samsung as saying.

Park Seol, a senior member of the union, told AFP Tuesday that production was being affected.

"But more importantly, the company should understand that we aren't trying just to affect their production line, we want them to hear our voice and understand how desperate we are," she said.

The union has been locked in negotiations with management since January, but the two sides have failed to narrow differences on benefits and a 5.1 percent pay raise offer from the firm was rejected.

In a regulatory filing last week, Samsung Electronics said that its April-June operating profits were expected to rise to 10.4 trillion won ($7.54 billion), up 1,452.2 percent from 670 billion won a year earlier.

Sales, meanwhile, are expected to rise 23.3 percent to 74 trillion won, Samsung said.

Samsung Electronics is the world's largest memory chip maker and accounts for a significant chunk of the global output of high-end chips.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel