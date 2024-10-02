 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Samsung says planning job cuts in some Asian operations

0 Comments
SEOUL

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it was planning to cut jobs in some of its Asian operations, after a report that one in ten posts in affected markets could be axed.

The world's largest memory chipmaker is modifying staffing levels in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, a company spokesman told AFP, adding that "the adjustments include job cuts".

The "routine workforce adjustments" are carried out "to improve operational efficiency," said Samsung Electronics in a statement.

"The company has not set a target number for any particular positions," added the maker of Galaxy smartphones.

Bloomberg reported however that the layoffs could affect about 10 percent of the workforce in those markets.

The Suwon-based firm employs more than 267,800 workers, with more than half of its total workforce abroad.

The cuts came after U.S. chipmaker Intel announced in August that it would slash more than 15 percent of its workforce as it tries to streamline operations following a reported loss of $1.6 billion in the second quarter.

In contrast, Samsung saw its fastest growth since 2010, with operating profits soaring in the second quarter to 10.44 trillion won, as chip prices rebounded and demand for generative AI continued to grow.

The figure represents a 1,462.29 percent increase from 670 billion won in the same period a year earlier, exceeding market expectations.

The company is the flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung Group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Nikko in Autumn: Insider Tips and Sightseeing Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for School and the Office

Savvy Tokyo

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Hello Kitty Shinkansen

GaijinPot Travel

Hiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog