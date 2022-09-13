Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sapporo to restart brewing Yebisu beer in Tokyo's Ebisu after 35 years

TOKYO

Sapporo Breweries Ltd said Monday it will start brewing its flagship Yebisu beer at the brand's birthplace of Tokyo's Ebisu district for the first time in 35 years.

The beer company will set up around the end of 2023 Yebisu Brewery Tokyo, a facility that contains a brewery and a museum where customers can enjoy Yebisu beer while learning about the history of the popular brand.

Sapporo will invest about 1.3 billion yen for the facility to be built inside Yebisu Garden Place, where the company is headquartered.

The new brewery will have a production capacity of about 130 kiloliters of beer annually, and the company expects to have 200,000 annual visitors after the facility's opening.

Sapporo said its predecessor company had started to brew and sell what is now the Yebisu beer in Ebisu in 1890 but stopped production in 1988 following the factory's relocation.

Aside from the premium beer brand, Sapporo, which has its roots in the northern city of Sapporo, Hokkaido's capital, also produces its namesake brand Sapporo beer.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

