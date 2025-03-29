SBI Shinsei Bank repays ¥100 billion in gov't rescue funds

Japan's SBI Shinsei Bank, partly owned by the government, said Friday that it has repaid 100 billion yen to the state, about one-third of the total its predecessor received in a bailout decades ago.

SBI Shinsei remains the only major domestic lender that has not fully returned public funds provided after the collapse of its predecessor, the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, in 1998 in the wake of the bursting of the country's economic bubble.

With around 330 billion yen in public funds still outstanding, SBI Shinsei plans to pay back 4.5 billion yen annually after April.

