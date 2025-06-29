 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

SBI Shinsei Bank to repay outstanding bubble bailout by end of July

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's SBI Shinsei Bank plans to repay by the end of July the remaining 230 billion yen in public funds that its predecessor received decades ago.

The bank is the only major domestic lender yet to complete the full repayment of government bailout funds provided following the bursting of Japan's asset price bubble, which it received after the 1998 collapse of its predecessor, the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

Under the plan, parent company SBI Holdings Inc will acquire all SBI Shinsei Bank shares currently held by government entities, including the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan.

The move comes after SBI Holdings reached a repayment deal with the government in March and returned 100 billion yen to the state.

SBI Holdings turned Shinsei Bank into a consolidated subsidiary following a 2021 takeover bid.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Tinted Sunscreen: Formulas, Coverage & Protection

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Can Your Company Report You to Immigration If You Quit in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel