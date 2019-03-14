Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Sega halts game shipment after actor arrested on drug charge

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japanese entertainment company Sega has cancelled shipments of its video game "Judgment," also known as "Judge Eyes," after one of its actors was arrested on drug charges.

The health ministry's drug division said actor and musician Pierre Taki, 51, was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of using cocaine.

The game made by Tokyo-based Sega Games Corp, creator of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" games, depicts a detective fighting crime in a fictitious town. It went on sale in December in Japan and was set to ship overseas in June.

Sega spokesman Hajime Oshima said Thursday that what's already been sold and shipped to retailers will remain unchanged.

The company has apologized. It said it was still studying what further action to take on the game.

Taki plays a gangster in the game, both as a computer graphic and voice actor. He has appeared in various movies, including the 2013 crime drama "The Devil's Path," and leads a techno band.

The maximum penalty upon conviction for using cocaine in Japan is seven years in prison.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Work

The Write Stuff: English Literacy Skills for Elementary Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

Hiking Solo Along the Kumano Kodo Iseji Route

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Things Working Women In Japan Deserve More Than White Day Chocolate

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

An Di: The Only Notable Vietnamese Bistro in Tokyo With a Poetic Wine List

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

5 Craft Beer Festivals to Attend in Japan this Spring

GaijinPot Blog

Live

A Trans Woman’s Marriage in Japan is in Jeopardy Over Legal Limitations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Explore

5 Tips for Women Traveling Solo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog