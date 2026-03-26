Seibu department store in Tokyo's Shibuya to close in late September after 58 years

Department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co will close its Seibu store in Tokyo's Shibuya district at the end of September after it failed to reach a lease agreement with the land and building owners amid the area's redevelopment, sources familiar with the matter said.

The store opened in 1968.

The decision comes as the profit of the Seibu Shibuya store near the area's iconic scramble crossing has declined due to competition with nearby commercial facilities, according to the sources.

The department store closure will be the first for the operator since its Sogo store in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, in 2021. It will leave Shibuya without any department stores.

According to the sources, the department store operator will shut down the Shibuya store's two main buildings but will continue opening one housing variety store chain Loft and another housing retail brand Muji.

© KYODO