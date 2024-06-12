 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store Slated for Summer 2025 Grand Re-opening as a New Department Store
Image of how the front entrance will look after renovation Image: Business Wire
business

Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store slated for summer 2025 re-opening

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd will renew its business strategy under its new shareholder and commence full-scale renovation work on the Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store. The store will reopen in stages starting in January 2025, with a grand re-opening planned for the summer of the same year.

With the theme of "Inclusion", the store will feature larger stores with both “women” and “men” categories in the same stores catering to modern tastes. Moving away from the traditional department store which was very segregated by different floors for men and women, Seibu Ikebukuro will welcome all customers visiting Ikebukuro in unifying spaces where friends, couples, and families can shop and enjoy time together. With a variety of world-class brand shops and a high-quality interior and exterior design, the store will create a new face for the Ikebukuro area.

The entire Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store itself and each floor will be designed with the architectural concept of “Maison” (“House” in French) to create spaces that embody three elements befitting high quality: “class”, “sophistication”, and “art”. The centerpieces will focus on luxury, cosmetics, and basement deli section, and the fashion areas will feature sales floors that remove the traditional gender concepts of “women” and “men”.

Merchandising will be strengthened, focusing on luxury, cosmetics, and the basement deli section, areas that have been mostly supported by customers in recent years. The “Luxury” section will bring together about 60 of the world's top brands and will be presented in mixed men's and women's shops (with sales floor area 1.3 times larger than the current size). The “Cosmetics” section will offer about 60 domestic and international brands, including unisex brands that customers can shop for with their partners (with sales floor area 1.7 times larger than the current size).

The basement deli section, which is considered to be the face of a department store, will aggregate Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store’s power content and is scheduled to feature about 180 shops including new brands. Sogo & Seibu will also strengthen its private sales service for valued customers which is one of its strengths.

Source: Sogo & Seibu Co., Ltd.

© Copyright Business Wire 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo