Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store slated for summer 2025 re-opening

Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd will renew its business strategy under its new shareholder and commence full-scale renovation work on the Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store. The store will reopen in stages starting in January 2025, with a grand re-opening planned for the summer of the same year.

With the theme of "Inclusion", the store will feature larger stores with both “women” and “men” categories in the same stores catering to modern tastes. Moving away from the traditional department store which was very segregated by different floors for men and women, Seibu Ikebukuro will welcome all customers visiting Ikebukuro in unifying spaces where friends, couples, and families can shop and enjoy time together. With a variety of world-class brand shops and a high-quality interior and exterior design, the store will create a new face for the Ikebukuro area.

The entire Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store itself and each floor will be designed with the architectural concept of “Maison” (“House” in French) to create spaces that embody three elements befitting high quality: “class”, “sophistication”, and “art”. The centerpieces will focus on luxury, cosmetics, and basement deli section, and the fashion areas will feature sales floors that remove the traditional gender concepts of “women” and “men”.

Merchandising will be strengthened, focusing on luxury, cosmetics, and the basement deli section, areas that have been mostly supported by customers in recent years. The “Luxury” section will bring together about 60 of the world's top brands and will be presented in mixed men's and women's shops (with sales floor area 1.3 times larger than the current size). The “Cosmetics” section will offer about 60 domestic and international brands, including unisex brands that customers can shop for with their partners (with sales floor area 1.7 times larger than the current size).

The basement deli section, which is considered to be the face of a department store, will aggregate Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store’s power content and is scheduled to feature about 180 shops including new brands. Sogo & Seibu will also strengthen its private sales service for valued customers which is one of its strengths.

