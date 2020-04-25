Seiyu to pay special bonus to store staff working during pandemic

Seiyu GK, the Japanese unit of Walmart Inc, says it will pay a special bonus of up to 15,000 yen to store workers, as the retailer continues operating stores and faces a staffing shortage amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Seiyu said it is seeking 3,000 new hires, as the government's stay-at-home request prompted an influx of customers who wanted to stock up on food and other daily necessities.

The Japanese supermarket chain plans to spend 1.3 billion yen to implement measures to protect workers from the virus, including the purchase of personal protective equipment like goggles, masks and gloves. The plan also sets aside 350 million yen in bonus payments, for which 33,500 store workers are eligible.

Other Japanese retailers are also offering bonuses, including giant Aeon Co, which said it would pay a 10,000 yen bonus to more than 100,000 part-time employees. Life Corp said last week it will pay an "emergency special honorarium" totaling 300 million yen to all 40,000 of its employees.

Retailers and other employers in the United States and Europe are offering what is increasingly becoming known as "hero" bonuses for frontline health care and service industry workers. In March, Walmart said it would offer bonuses to its workers, totaling nearly $550 million.

Seiyu's stores, like other supermarkets, have found themselves filled with shoppers despite the need for social distancing.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Thursday requested residents limit grocery shopping to every three days to prevent supermarkets from becoming overcrowded.

