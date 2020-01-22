Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Sellers petition for antitrust probe over Rakuten free shipping

0 Comments
TOKYO

A group of merchants on Rakuten Inc's online shopping mall on Wednesday submitted a petition with some 4,000 signatures to the Japan Fair Trade Commission, asking it to investigate the e-commerce giant's planned "free shipping" policy.

The union of more than 300 sellers on Rakuten alleges that the company is abusing its dominant position in forcing them to shoulder costs for free shipping on all orders exceeding 3,980 yen starting March 18, calling it a violation of the antimonopoly law.

They also requested the antitrust watchdog to investigate cases in which some sellers say they were forced to use Rakuten's mobile payment system and shoulder its commissions, or that they were unfairly fined by Rakuten for minor violations of its rules.

The union said it "cannot tolerate repeated unilateral rule changes that are detrimental to merchants."

A Rakuten executive said the company will consider its response to the matter, adding, "We will continue our efforts to gain the understanding of sellers."

The commission, which has been stepping up oversight and regulation of Rakuten and other large online businesses, is expected to conduct investigations based on the antimonopoly law.

At present, the roughly 49,500 merchants on Rakuten's online shopping mall independently set shipping fees for each item, with some providing free shipping and others offering no such services.

Small-scale sellers say they cannot survive without passing on shipping costs to customers, and that the free shipping policy would make them less competitive than major merchants.

Rakuten officials have argued that a free-shipping service for a minimum purchase amount would increase the number of customers and the amount of purchases, benefiting merchants in the long term.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Get Ready For Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Amano Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel