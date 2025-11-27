 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Packing 385 calories a bag, SK hynix's new "HBM chips" snack is a nod to its top-selling high-bandwidth memory semiconductors, in great demand to power AI systems Image: AFP
business

Semiconductor giant SK hynix now makes chips you can eat

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea's semiconductor giant SK hynix has made a foray into a new genre of chips -- the kind that's crunchy and goes with a beer.

Packing 385 calories a bag, the company's new "HBM chips" snack is a nod to its top-selling high-bandwidth memory semiconductors, in great demand to power AI systems.

But in this case, the acronym stands for Honey Banana Mat -- Korean for "flavor".

The "semiconductor-shaped" chips are an "initiative to bring semiconductors closer to everyday life and make the public feel more familiar with them," an SK hynix official told AFP Thursday.

The supplier to U.S. giant Nvidia made the world's first HBM semiconductors in 2013, and remains one of the biggest manufacturer of the product.

The group, which described its latest offering as "a blend of technological form and sensory flavor", said the snack is a collaboration with 7-Eleven which began selling them in their convenience stores this week.

Rival Samsung Electronics had also ventured into quirky food items that generated buzz, with a limited-edition "QD Ramen" in 2022 to mark its quantum-dot OLED panels.

However, the QD Ramen was only handed out to employees and not sold in stores.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Your Guide To Christmas Tree Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Epidurals in Japan: The Growing Support For Pain Relief During Labour

Savvy Tokyo

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Viral 3D Fruit-Shaped Ice Creams Are Finally Coming to Japan

Savvy Tokyo