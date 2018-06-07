Seven-Eleven Japan, Toyota to launch convenience store project to reduce CO2 emissions

Seven-Eleven Japan Co and Toyota Motor Corp executives stand beside a Toyota hydrogen fuel cell truck to be used for deliveries to 7-Eleven convenience stores, in Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp announced on Wednesday details of a joint project to reduce CO2 emissions. The two companies entered into a basic agreement in August 2017 regarding considerations toward energy conservation and carbon dioxide emission reduction in store distribution and operation. Toyota has been investigating the use of newly developed fuel cell trucks and fuel cell generators, and the project will be implemented in stages starting in 2019.

The project aims to introduce technologies and systems developed by Toyota in Seven-Eleven store operation and distribution, reducing CO2 emissions. Stationary fuel cell generators (FC generators) and rechargeable batteries will be introduced at stores, managed centrally by building energy management systems (BEMS), raising the proportion of renewable energy and electric power derived from hydrogen used. A newly developed small fuel cell truck (small FC truck) will be introduced in the distribution process, aiming to achieve zero emissions of substances of concern including CO2.

The Seven & i Group is currently addressing five key issues. Regarding non wasteful usage of products, ingredients and energy, Seven & i is seeking to expand renewable energy use in line with the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015. Specifically, the group plans to increase renewable energy use in stores to 20 percent and reduce CO2 emissions by 27 percent compared to FY 2013 by 2030. Seven-Eleven is taking measures to reduce CO2 emissions throughout its entire supply chain to meet its goals, focusing on renewable energy.

On Dec 7, 2017, Seven-Eleven opened the environmentally, user friendly Seven-Eleven Chiyoda Nibancho Store as a flagship of these initiatives. The second such store, the Seven-Eleven Sagamihara Hashimotodai Itchome Store, opened on May 22, with renewable energy accounting for 46 percent of the store's electric power usage. Toyota technologies and systems that use hydrogen will be introduced in stores and distribution sites, with next generation stores further using renewable energy. Two small FC trucks are intended to be introduced within the Tokyo metropolitan region in approximately spring 2019, and operations next generation stores are expected to commence in approximately autumn 2019.

The two companies will investigate ways to procure renewable energy and use energy efficiently, aiming to shift the energy used in stores to renewable energy and low-carbon hydrogen.

Rechargeable batteries and stationary FC generators will be installed in stores and small FC trucks will be introduced for deliveries to reduce CO2 emissions. Performance, costs, durability, and CO2 reduction effects will be evaluated with the aim of promoting further deployment.

