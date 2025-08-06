 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seven & i Holdings Co CEO Stephen Hayes Dacus Image: REUTERS file
business

7-Eleven parent to open 1,000 new stores in Japan, 1,300 in North America to drive growth

0 Comments
TOKYO

Seven & i Holdings Co said Wednesday it plans to open around 1,000 new convenience stores in Japan and 1,300 in North America as part of a growth strategy through the year ending February 2031.

The Japanese retail giant, seeking an independent path after Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc withdrew its $47 billion buyout proposal in July, said it expects revenues from its convenience stores in fiscal 2030 to reach 11.3 trillion yen (76.5 billion), over 1 trillion yen more than fiscal 2024, by the expansion.

"It is extremely important that we undergo changes now," Stephen Hayes Dacus, who became the retailer's first foreign CEO in May, told a press conference. "We will change the way we run our business from the very beginning."

Seven & i operated around 21,600 7-Eleven stores in Japan and some 13,000 outlets in North America in fiscal 2024.

The expansion comes as its convenience unit 7-Eleven Japan Co saw an 11 percent drop in operating profit in the March-May period from a year earlier amid a saturated domestic market.

Seven & i is focusing on enhancing its value after the Canadian operator of Circle K convenience stores withdrew the purchase offer due to "a lack of constructive engagement," ending nearly a year of talks.

In a bid to fend off Couche-Tard's takeover attempt, Seven & i has outlined a series of restructuring plans, shedding its noncore operations and focusing on its 7-Eleven convenience store business.

Among reform steps, Seven & i agreed to sell its subsidiary operating the Ito-Yokado supermarket chain, which has recorded consistent losses in recent years, to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital in September.

The subsidiary, York Holdings Co, operates 31 retailers, including the Denny's casual restaurant brand in Japan, the Loft outlet chain and children's clothing chain Akachan Honpo Co.

Seven & i has also said it will sell part of its shareholding in Seven Bank to deconsolidate the banking subsidiary.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance To Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Chirihama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Boarding School Admissions For Families in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Common Post-Honeymoon Stage Issues in Japan

Savvy Tokyo