Union says 7-Eleven rejected owner's plea to close store during snowfall disaster

FUKUI

The owner of a 7-Eleven convenience store in central Japan was allegedly forced to work for about 50 hours without sleep in February after the chain operator rejected his requests to suspend business following the heaviest snowfall in decades, a labor union said Tuesday.

Fukui Prefecture saw a snowfall of 147 centimeters, the heaviest since 1981, on Feb 7. Twelve people died as a result of the snow, which also crushed over 1,000 greenhouses and left some 1,500 vehicles stranded at one point.

The labor union of franchise owners said the store owner began shoveling snow at the store's parking space from early Feb 6 morning and ended up working at the store until Feb 8.

He repeatedly asked the company if he could suspend operations, fearing snow on the store roof could fall onto customers, but the head office told him to keep the store open, saying any injuries to customers would be covered by insurance.

His wife, who had been removing snow with him, fell ill from exhaustion by the end of the first day, and people who were sent by the head office to help the store left after a few hours, according to the union.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co said its rules state that franchise store owners should decide whether they continue store operations in times of disaster, adding it is investigating what happened at the time.

It said it supplies each franchise store a manual on how to respond to disasters.

Money before lives.... so sad.

