Seven-Eleven to expand home delivery to 20,000 stores by FY2025

Seven-Eleven Japan Co plans to expand its delivery service to almost all of its 20,000 stores across Japan by fiscal 2025, bringing products to customers' homes in as little as 30 minutes after receiving an order via the internet, a company source said Tuesday.

The largest convenience store operator in the country hopes to boost profits amid growing demand for home delivery with people refraining from going out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of about 550 stores in Hokkaido and Hiroshima prefectures and Tokyo are conducting the trial and it is expected to expand to about 1,000 outlets mainly in the three regions in fiscal 2021 ending next March, the company source said.

Although the service will be left to the discretion of store owners, the majority of stores will likely introduce the system by fiscal 2025, the source said.

Around 2,800 food items and daily products will be delivered, and the service will be available from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Membership registration is required to use the service and orders are accepted from 1,000 yen excluding tax via a website, with an additional delivery fee of 330 yen.

Currently, Genie Inc, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of Seino Holdings Co in Gifu Prefecture, partly provides the delivery service, and Seven-Eleven is negotiating with logistics companies in various regions to expand the service.

Rival convenience store chain operator Lawson Inc. has already started to offer delivery of food, daily products as well as drugs sold without a prescription via Uber Eats.

