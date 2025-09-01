 Japan Today
business

Seven & i completes supermarket spin-off to focus on convenience stores

TOKYO

Seven & i Holdings Co said Monday it has completed the sale of a subsidiary operating some 30 retailers, including the struggling Ito-Yokado supermarket chain, to a U.S. private equity firm so it can focus on its 7-Eleven convenience store business.

Seven & i said in March it would sell the subsidiary, York Holdings Co, to Bain Capital for 814.7 billion yen. Bain will hold 60 percent of York Holdings, with the remainder held by Seven & i and its founding family.

York Holdings also runs casual restaurant operator Denny's Japan Co, variety goods chain The Loft Co and children's clothing chain Akachan Honpo Co.

The reorganization comes as Seven & i seeks to enhance its value after Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, operator of Circle K convenience stores, withdrew its $47 billion buyout proposal in July, ending nearly a year of talks.

As part of a growth strategy through the year ending February 2031, Seven & i plans to open around 1,000 new convenience stores in Japan and 1,300 in North America. In the saturated domestic market, Seven-Eleven Japan Co faces stiff competition from Lawson Inc. and FamilyMart Co.

Ito-Yokado, the main supermarket unit of Seven & i, started as a clothing store in 1920. It operated 182 outlets at its peak mainly in Tokyo and nearby areas but it was recently forced to close unprofitable or low-profit margin stores.

