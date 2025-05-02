 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS file
business

Seven & i, Couche-Tard sign non-disclosure pact over takeover talks

1 Comment
TOKYO

Seven & i Holdings Co and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said Thursday they have signed a non-disclosure agreement to facilitate the exchange of information as the Canadian retailer seeks to acquire the Japanese firm.

The agreement, considered a prerequisite for friendly talks, suggests progress in Couche-Tard's buyout proposal, although the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain is still looking at the option of pursuing growth on its own.

The provisions include the Canadian firm, operator of the Circle K convenience stores, not conducting a hostile takeover.

"The execution of the (non-disclosure agreement) is a positive step in the constructive engagement process with" Couche-Tard, said Paul Yonamine, the chair of the Japanese company's special committee looking into the takeover proposal.

"We remain committed to pursuing two parallel paths to ensure that value for shareholders and other stakeholders is maximized," Yonamine said, referring to the acquisition offer and the go-it-alone plan.

Couche-Tard also released a statement, saying, "There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a transaction."

"We look forward to working collaboratively with Seven & i in the interests of all stakeholders," CEO Alex Miller said.

Seven & i said in August 2024 that it had received a takeover proposal from Couche-Tard, with the offer currently exceeding 7 trillion yen ($49 billion).

Despite the offer and talks including regulatory issues, Seven & i made clear in March that it plans to seek an independent path. Couche-Tard, however, has not withdrawn its takeover proposal.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

1 Comment
Login to comment

Non disclosure? Because the convenience store business have so many secret?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Showa Era Lifestyle Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get a Work Visa in Japan Without a College Degree

GaijinPot Blog

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine: A 5 Step Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo