Seven & i, Couche-Tard sign non-disclosure pact over takeover talks

Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo.

Seven & i Holdings Co and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said Thursday they have signed a non-disclosure agreement to facilitate the exchange of information as the Canadian retailer seeks to acquire the Japanese firm.

The agreement, considered a prerequisite for friendly talks, suggests progress in Couche-Tard's buyout proposal, although the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain is still looking at the option of pursuing growth on its own.

The provisions include the Canadian firm, operator of the Circle K convenience stores, not conducting a hostile takeover.

"The execution of the (non-disclosure agreement) is a positive step in the constructive engagement process with" Couche-Tard, said Paul Yonamine, the chair of the Japanese company's special committee looking into the takeover proposal.

"We remain committed to pursuing two parallel paths to ensure that value for shareholders and other stakeholders is maximized," Yonamine said, referring to the acquisition offer and the go-it-alone plan.

Couche-Tard also released a statement, saying, "There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a transaction."

"We look forward to working collaboratively with Seven & i in the interests of all stakeholders," CEO Alex Miller said.

Seven & i said in August 2024 that it had received a takeover proposal from Couche-Tard, with the offer currently exceeding 7 trillion yen ($49 billion).

Despite the offer and talks including regulatory issues, Seven & i made clear in March that it plans to seek an independent path. Couche-Tard, however, has not withdrawn its takeover proposal.

